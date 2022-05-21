Dharwad(Karnataka): Seven people were killed in a tragic accident on Friday after a speeding cruiser rammed into a roadside tree near Bada village in Dharwad taluk at around 1 am. Six more people have been seriously injured as they are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the cruiser was returning from an engagement ceremony in the Manasura village.

The deceased have been identified as Ananya (14), Harish (13), Shilpa (34), Neelavva (60), Madhushree (20), Maheshwarayya (11) and Shambulingayya (35). The six injured have been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi. The vehicle, carrying about 20 people, rammed into a tree on the road between Manasura village and Benakkani village in the Dharwad area after the driver lost control of the vehicle, a policeman informed. District Superintendent of Police SP Krishnakanta inspected the site of the accident.

