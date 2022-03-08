Mumbai: In 1980s, Surekha Yadav, a girl from the Satara district of Maharastra came up with a bold decision to become a train driver, a profession that completely belonged to men in those times.

By 1988, she had achieved her goal and became the first woman train driver not only in India but in entire Asia. Taking inspiration from Surekha, hundreds of women are part of Indian Railways as train drivers.

Surekha was born in a Marathi family in the Satara district. After completing her education she pursued a diploma in electrical engineering before joining the Indian Railways in 1989. Surekha is an accomplished train driver and an inspiration to millions though she has not tried her hand at driving a car or a two-wheeler.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Surekha said, "I was first selected as a driver in the Mumbai section of Central Railway as I began my train journey. Then I was posted as an assistant engine driver for a freight train in September 1989 and worked there until March 1993. From March 1993 to August 1993, I worked at Igatpuri Ghat and from September 1993 to April 1994, Lonavla Ghat. It is very difficult to drive a train in the ghats, as signals, stations, speed of the train, all are to be taken at the same time while changing the joints. Be it day or night I never got scared while driving. From August 1994 to March 1995, I was the driver of the freight train. I also had the honour of driving the first female special train of the Indian Railways for the first time in 1988. For my work, I have been honoured with the First Lady Award by the Government of India, which I received from the president of India."

In a message for youngsters especially for women on the occasion of International Women's Day, she said: "When you are passionate about something, don’t hesitate. Be bold, the world doesn’t let shy women shine. With your capability, knowledge and efforts, you can achieve anything."

