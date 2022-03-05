Agra: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has come up with a gift for women on March 8 on International Women's Day. Women from India and overseas will be given free entry to ASI-protected heritage sites. A notification to this effect has also been received by the ASI Agra Circle from ASI Delhi headquarters to allow women free entry to the Taj Mahal and other heritage sites in Agra.

The ASI Director (Monuments), Delhi headquarters, NK Pathak, has issued circulars for allowing free entry to women to ASI-protected heritage sites in the country. This has been done as the mark of respect as well as women's emancipation on International Women's Day. Besides, this piece of information has also been put up on the ASI website.

The ASI superintending archaeologist, Rajkumar Patel, said, "The new circular from the ASI Delhi headquarters has been passed on to in-charge of monuments in Agra city." Women will have free access to the Taj Mahal, the Agra Fort, the Baby Taj (Itmad-ud-Daula monument), Ram Bagh, Mehtab Bagh, Akbar Tomb (Sikandra), Mariam Tomb and Fatehpur Sikri.

In 2019, the Ministry of Culture took steps for free entry of women to heritage sites in the country on March 8 every year. Thereafter, the ASI followed the suit.