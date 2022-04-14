Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police on Thursday arrested a thief who used to break the locks of luxury cars using Chinese software. As per information, the accused used to disable the locks of luxury vehicles such as Fortuner and Range Rover using the software. The accused was arrested from Haryana's Panipat district with a price of Rs 5,000 on his head.

The manhunt began on April 29, 2021, when a case was registered in Haridwar Kotwali police station against a group for stealing a Toyota Fortuner. With four subsequently arrested, the hunt for the leader began soon after. Identified as Ankit, resident of Narnaund of Hisar district in Haryana, the accused was constantly on the run to avoid arrest, which came recently as Uttarakhand STF received relevant input from its counterpart in Haryana.

The information noted that Ankit was conducting similar thefts in the Delhi NCR area including Gurugram. This was followed by STF and local police raiding and arresting the accused from Shahpur village. "This gang stole the Fortuner car. The software was used by the gang leader to break the lock of the vehicle. The price of the software is Rs 2.5 lakh", said STF SSP Ajay Singh regarding the issue.

Also read: 60-feet iron bridge built 50 years ago stolen in Bihar