Rohtas: In a shocking turn of events, some thieves got away by stealing 60 feet long, 12 feet high, and weighing 20 tons of iron bridge in the Rohtas district of Bihar. Interestingly, they came disguised as local Irrigation Department officials in front of villagers. The thieves had cut out the bridge with a gas cutter and uprooted it with the JCB.

Later, the locals informed the irrigation department officials when they realized that they have fallen into the trap. Consequently, the departmental officers lodged a case against the bridge thieves in the police station.

Junior Engineer of Irrigation Department Arshad Kamal Shamsi

Nasriganj SHO Subhash Kumar said, “We have received a complaint from the officials of the Irrigation Department and have registered an FIR against unknown persons. The process of making sketches of the accused is underway to identify them. We have alerted scrap dealers to pass the information about any such materials to their knowledge. The bridge was 60 feet long and 12 feet high."

Reacting to the matter, Junior Engineer of Irrigation Department Arshad Kamal Shamsi told that the bridge was declared abandoned and was to be removed, but it was found out by the villagers that some people stole the bridge itself. A case has been registered in this regard at Nasriganj police station.

Earlier, in 1972, the bridge was constructed over the Arrah canal at Amiyawar village which comes under the Nasriganj police station. Currently, it became quite old and was declared dangerous, the local villagers were using a concrete bridge adjoining it.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh: Thief held with 6 kg stolen gold jewellery worth 3.5 crore from his house