Shamli: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait who reached Western UP Shamli on Saturday retaliated against CM Yogi Aditynath's 'Garmi Nikal Denge' remark and said "temperature rises because of electricity rates, once rates are slashed it will automatically get cold"

About, CM Yogi using the names of Sachin and Gaurav who got killed in the Muzaffarnagar riots during his election campaigns, Tikait said BJP cashed in on their names during the 2017 elections, got votes, and came to power, so if they were really concerned about them, then they should have met Sachin and Gaurav's family and till now, their family members should have become MLA or MLC.

Tikait also asked reporters to ask CM why there is so much difference in electricity rates between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana." They should have enquired about the electricity rates in Haryana, its 15 rupees horsepower while in UP the rates for tube well electricity is 175 rupees, so why this difference? If he (CM) meets you(reporters) ask him, why is this big difference. Is Khattar Shahab more powerful than Yogi Ji?"

"We will not tell whom to vote for. We'll only say not to vote for BJP and distribute the one-page leaflet explaining why farmers should not vote for the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," said Tikait further

Read : Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary, should win elections, says Rakesh Tikait