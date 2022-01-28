Lucknow: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BSU) National Spokesperson and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait visited Lucknow on Friday. Speaking to ETV Bharat regarding his visit he said, "I came here to discuss the issues of farmers and Lakhimpur Kheri incident."

He further said, "we are not against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but an opponent of its policies, and every party leader including BJP is welcome in Muzaffarnagar. They can come whenever they want."

He said that be it Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, or Jayant Chaudhary, everyone must win elections, because it is necessary to strengthen the opposition along with the government, "They all should win as they are all good leaders. Some of them will govern others will create strong opposition. We need strong opposition who will work for us."

