Madurai(Tamil Nadu): Three contract workers of Madurai Corporation died of suffocation after they fell into Sewage tank while trying to fix an electric motor in a sewage pumping station at Nehru Nagar in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday night. The contract workers went to fix a blockage in 30 feet sewage pipe inside the septic tank at Nehru Nagar.

The deceased people identified as Sivakumar and Saravanan from Madakkulam and Lakshmanan from Kottaimedu are the contract employees of the corporation. According to Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, the three contract workers went to repair the motor. Sivakumar who went to fix the motor inhaled poisonous gas and fell unconscious. The other two- Lakshmanan and Saravanan went down to save him but they also succumbed. Sources in the corporation said that the three people died after inhaling poisonous gas in septic tank.

Also Read: Maha: Two workers die while cleaning septic tank

The localities nearby immediately informed the fire department and police. After an hour-long struggle their bodies were retrieved and were sent to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital for autopsy. Madurai District Collector Anees Sehgar, Madurai Corporation Mayor Indrani, Deputy Mayor Nagarajan and Madurai Municipal Police Commissioner Senthilkumar inspected the spot. A case have been registered at the Madurai SS Colony police station and a probe is underway.