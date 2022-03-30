Thane(Maharashtra): Two workers suffocated to death on Tuesday while cleaning the septic tank of a housing society in Mumbra area here, a civic official said. This was the second incident of workers dying while cleaning septic tanks in Thane city in one week, he said. A private contractor had employed six labourers to clean the tank.

Two of them entered the tank around 6.30 pm and died due to suffocation, the official said. The deceased were identified as Hanuman Korpakwad (25) and Suraj Madvi (22). The Mumbra police has registered a case of accidental death for now and probe is on, the official added.

PTI