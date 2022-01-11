Chennai: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin took his Covid-19 vaccine booster dose at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday Morning.

After taking the vaccine, he took to twitter to share a photo of him getting the vaccine and he said: "I took my booster dose as a frontline worker. Health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities should take the booster dose. Let's Protect Ourselves with Vaccine and Protect Country too".

According to the state health department, nearly 36 lakh people are eligible for booster dose vaccination. Among them, 9.78 lakh are frontline staff, 5.65 lakh are health workers and 20.3 lakh are people over 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

Those who have been vaccinated twice and are past 35 weeks or nine months are eligible for the booster dose. The booster dose vaccination camps are being conducted across Tamil Nadu from Monday.