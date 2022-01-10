Chennai: In an effort to put a leash over the increasing surge in the Covid-19 and Omicron cases, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalinis scheduled a consultative meeting with the state medical experts on January 10 at the Secretariat. Various aspects regarding the imposition of additional Covid-19 restrictions in the state will reportedly be discussed in this meeting.

Last week also the chief minister Stalin held consultations with top government officials and health experts. This meeting was followed by a curfew in Tamil Nadu from 10pm to 5am from January 6, with a full curfew on Sunday and restrictions of only 50 per cent accommodation capacity in cafes and restaurants.

Tamil Nadu is also experiencing a sharp spike in Covid-19 infection cases, some of which are also Omicron cases. According to the latest official statistics, close to 13,000 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on January 9, while the number of infections in Chennai has crossed 6,000 cases a day.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, the authorities are holding discussions to impose additional restrictions, reduce opening and closing timings of the essential and non-essential stores, control the crowds during the festival season and ban public transport. In this meeting, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramaniam, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan and some other medical experts will also be present.

