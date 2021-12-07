New Delhi: Amid ruckus in Parliament for several days over the suspension of 12 MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha MPs can be revoked if they apologise for their conduct in the House.

Joshi also said that the ministers have explained the reason for the suspension of the 12 MPs during a parliamentary party meeting held during the day at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

"We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It is on record. If they apologise even today, we are ready to withdraw the suspension," Joshi told the media after the meeting.

The 12 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining winter session of Parliament for alleged misconduct during the monsoon session.

