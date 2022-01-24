Gorakhpur: In an interesting chain of events, the family of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, who was the state vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleges that even after 20 months of his death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not consider it appropriate to ask about the well-being of the family Shukla had left behind.

Upendra Shukla's wife Subhavati Shukla thanks Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav for his support and respect when no one from BJP arrived at their door to help them amid their sorrowful days.

Earlier, Upendra Dutt Shukla joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 80s at a very young age and since then he progressed as the district president, regional president, and even the state vice-president of the party.

While being the regional president, in the year 2018, he contested the Lok Sabha election on the seat vacated by Yogi Adityanath and lost by 26, 000 votes.

Apart from his wife, there are two sons in the family of Upendra Shukla, who were constantly active for the BJP. The family received a grand welcome at the party office, today.

