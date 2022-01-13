New Delhi: Since Gangster Jitender Gogi was shot dead at Delhi's Rohini court, Delhi police started making arrangements for strengthening the security at the court's premises. Taking another step in this direction, now special security arrangements will be made during the hearing of notorious criminals.

Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana has assigned this responsibility to Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special cell. Rakesh Asthana himself believes that the safety of prisoners during court appearance is a big challenge, that too at a time when there is a gang war going on among the rival gangs. Recently, the crime branch arrested Karmaveer or Kaju, during his interrogation, he revealed that he was planning to kill Tillu Tajpuria during his hearing in the court.

Earlier Delhi high court has also directed the Delhi government, Delhi Police and the district court bar associations to implement measures such as identity cards for lawyers with QR codes, automated entry/exit gates and radio frequency identification enabled vehicle stickers to enhance security at all court complexes in Delhi.

On 24 September 2021 gangster, Jitender Mann Gogi was shot dead by two men inside courtroom 207 of the Rohini Court Complex situated in North-West Delhi. Later, both the assailants were also shot dead by the special cell personnel present at the court premises.

