New Delhi: The main accused in gangster Jitender Gogi murder case got arrested by Delhi Police special cell after a brief exchange of fire on Tuesday. The arrest was made near the crossing at Chemical factory road, Narela Industrial area, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused Rakesh Tajpuriya was carrying a bounty of 50 thousand on his head. Police have recovered one semi-automatic pistol with three live cartridges and three empty shells were recovered from the spot.

Arrested Rakesh Tajpuriya has disclosed that he with the help of his associates had escorted the shooters of the Tillu gang to court and provided them with the logistics support to execute the killing of Jitender aka Gogi at Delhi's Rohini Court as per the plan made by Sunil Tillu from jail.

The Special Cell has received a tip-off that Rakesh keeps visiting Alipur, Narela, and other areas of Delhi and NCR region, and once again he was planning to kill a rival gangster of Jitender Gogi gang

A team was deployed at the location as Rakesh saw police he opened fire on the police party, retaliating to him police nabbed him. Rakesh is a history-sheeter who is carrying a dozen of FIRs for heinous crimes.