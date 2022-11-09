Lucknow: Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting the upcoming by-polls for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha, Rampur Assembly seat and Khatauli assembly seat in Muzaffarnagar district.

Samajwadi Party announced the same in a tweet on Wednesday. "Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal will be contesting the upcoming by-polls together in Uttar Pradesh. SP Candidate will contest on Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and Rampur Assembly seat while the RLD candidate on Khatauli assembly seat," the tweet read.

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the death of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Rampur Sadar after the incumbent SP MLA Azam Khan was disqualified following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case. While the disqualification of BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini, left Khatauli Assembly seat vacant.