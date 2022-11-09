Buxar (Bihar): Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat attended as chief guest at the 'international saints conference' organized by the Sanatan Sanskriti Samagam at Ahilya Dham Ahiroli of Buxar on Tuesday. In this religious parliament, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Ji Maharaj pitched for freeing Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Religious leader Rambhadracharya said in his speech, "I feel deep pain when I see that half of our Kashmir is with Pakistan which is called as POK. China has also occupied our land in Galwan. Government must take back all of this. We want our land back at any cost". He further said that "cow slaughter must be banned, Hindi should be the national language, and Ramcharit Manas should be the national book of India."

Rambhadracharya also said, "under the leadership of Maharishi Vishwamitra, peace was established in the world when he slayed demons like Taadka, Maarich, and Subahu." Talking about religious conversions, Jagadguru said, "we must bring back home our people who were converted. India has to become a world leader."

The nine-day Sanatan Sanskriti Samagam began with a 'Shobha Yatra' on November 7. This event was attended by Buxar MP Ashwini Choubey, MP Sushil Singh, former minister Uttar Pradesh Upendra Tiwari, former MLA Parshuram, Shri Ram Karmabhoomi President Krishnakant Ojha,