Mayurbhanj (Odisha): In a shocking incident, a youth allegedly killed his mother for not being able to pay Rs 100 in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, the police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Friday night at Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district and the police have registered a case in this regard.

According to police, Saroj Nayak, 21, had demanded Rs 100 from his mother Salandi Nayak to buy liquor. However, his mother was unable to pay it. Saroj became angry and started beating his mother continuously, which led to the death of Salandi. After committing the incident, accused Saroj absconded from the place. Jashipur police sent the body for post-mortem and started an investigation into the case.

"I was not at home when this incident occurred. I got a call around 9.30 pm on Friday that my mother was severely attacked by my younger brother. I reached home around 11 pm and took my mother to hospital where the doctor declared her dead," said Salandi's elder son.

