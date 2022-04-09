Srinagar: In a shocking development, J&K Police on Saturday arrested two siblings from Srinagar for allegedly murdering their father whose body was found in Dal lake, two days ago. The body of the victim whom police identified as 62-year-old Khurshid Ahmad Tota, son of Ghulam Nabi Tota from Elahi Bagh Soura in Srinagar, was recovered from the Dal lake near Akhoon Mohalla Foreshore Road on April 7.

A police team from Nigeen police station fished out the body and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities even as investigation under section 174 Crpc were initiated. The body was later handed over to the family.

The Srinagar Police spokesman said that preliminary medical report revealed marks on the neck of the deceased and it came to the fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into the Dal lake. Accordingly, a case under FIR No:-34/2022 u/s 302, 120 B IPC, 201 IPC was registered in Nigeen Police station and an investigation was taken up. "Through circumstantial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTV footage, and technical analysis it came to the fore that the deceased was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of 5th April after some altercation, and the body was kept at home for a day," police said.

As per the police, on the evening of 6th April, after proper planning, they shifted the body in a car and threw it into the Dal lake to conceal their crime. The two siblings have been arrested and the vehicle seized while further investigation and arrests will follow.

