New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have issued an alert in the national capital after banned terrorist organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) called for Parliament House gherao and threatened to hoist Khalistani flag on it. The out fit has even offered a reward of US Dollar 125,000 for whoever accomplishes the task.

The move comes amid the ongoing winter session of parliament during which the Lok Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill amid pandemonium on Monday.

The alert comes after the Council General of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video on YouTube appealing to the farmers to gherao the parliament and hoist the Khalistani flag on it during the session. Pannu in the video has also said that anyone who hoists the Khalistani flag on the parliament will be given a reward of US dollars 125,000.

The Intelligence agencies have asked all the agencies, including Delhi Police, to be on alert as well as to make elaborate security arrangements around the Parliament. The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Security have been beefed up in and around the parliament building and the Delhi Police are monitoring social media. Security at the important entry and exit points of the national capital have also been strengthened.

