New Delhi: Amid protests by the opposition members, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament.

The winter session, which began on Monday, is likely to be stormy as the BJP government will pass a bill to cancel the farm laws while the opposition may corner the government on different issues, including the Pegasus row and price rise.

The farm laws repeal bill has been listed for introduction and passage in the Lok Sabha on the first day. It will be introduced by Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day.

Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its MPs in both the Houses of Parliament to be present on November 29, as the government is likely to table some key legislations, including a bill to repeal the farm laws.