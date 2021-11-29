New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a constructive and productive winter session of Parliament and said that there should be debate as well as peace. Addressing the media ahead of the winter session, the Prime Minister said, "This is an important session of Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace."

On the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday, the Government of India is likely to move the three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha after it is passed by the Lok Sabha. The three 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday. In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

He said that the government is ready to answer all the questions put forth during the parliament session and requested MPs to maintain decorum. He further stated that he is open to all debates and discussions leading to a fruitful session.

He also gave an intimation to stay alert as the new Covid variant might be a threat and it is high time to shield the country from potential dangers. He also said that the travel norms will be revised as a safety measure.