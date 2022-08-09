Amritsar: On the orders of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, the Umar Sanstha here has put up a public appeal for the release of 'Bandi Singhs' -- Sikhs who have served their sentences but are still kept in jail -- in Amritsar on Monday. Leader of Sikh Student Federation and Shiromani Committee member Gurcharan Singh Grewal along with human rights leader Jaswinder Kaur Souhal have taken steps demanding the release of the Bandi Singhs.

Several leaders staging the protests are asking for the centre to stop discriminating against the Sikh community and expedite the release of the Bandi Singhs. They also questioned the Delhi AAP government and said that Arvind Kejriwal's government has also been partaking in blocking their release.

"The central government's attitude towards the Sikhs is very bad, and not justified. We have gathered today at Bhandari Bridge to appeal to the central government to stop discrimination against Sikhs on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. We are also residents of a free country, but Sikhs are not free," one of the protesting leaders said.

"Our views are not valued in our country. The country is celebrating the 75th Independence day this year. If we are to be a part of this celebration, we also want to claim freedom. Our demands should also be accepted, the Bandi Singhs should be released as soon as possible," he added.