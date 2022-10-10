Mumbai: The judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been extended till October 17 in the Patra Chawl land scam case. Earlier, a special Bombay court had extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP till October 10 in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Raut on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon. He was sent to judicial custody for 14 days after being in the ED's custody initially until August 8. A special PMLA court thereafter extended Raut's custody till September 5 on August 22, which was further extended till September 19.