Poonch(J&K): The security forces here demolished a terrorist hideout and recovered ammunition including arms at village Sangla in Surankot tehsil of Poonch district on Monday. The action was initiated on the basis of information received about the hideout of terrorists in the remote Sangla village in Surankot.

Under the leadership of SHO Surankot Sukhvir Singh, a team of officials of SOG Surankot and the National Rifle Battalion of the Indian Army launched a joint search operation in the forested area of ​​Dhadi Dhara Sangla area. After hours of the search operation, the team successfully demolished the terrorist hideout.

A combat bag with 4 hand grenades, 4 UBGL grenades, 1 Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, 50 AK 47 rifle bullets, 1 AK 47 magazine, and 10 IED batteries have been recovered from the terrorist hideout. The officials decided to continue the search operation in other parts of the forest till late evening to find further cues.