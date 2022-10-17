New Delhi: Supreme Court Advocate Vineet Jindal on Monday wrote to Chief Justice UU Lalit, requesting him to take cognizance of the targetted killings of Kashmiri Hindus in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The letter also sought directions to grant Rs 1 crore as compensation to the families of those who were killed, a government job to one of the family members, and relocation of the Hindus to Jammu for their safety.

In the letter, Jindal mentions that the killings will have a lasting adverse impact on the lives of the Kashmiri Hindus. "Such barbaric killing would have an indelible impact on Hindus who feel threatened by this situation and would be shadowed by fear of death all the time in Kashmir. This systematic targeting of the Hindus has created a sense of fear, vulnerability, and insecurity among the Hindu community living in the valley," the letter reads.

Further stating that the current situation in Kashmir reminds him of the violent massacres of the Hindus in 1989-90, Jindal mentions that Hindus are currently in a "vulnerable state" in Kashmir and "need to be protected from terrorists".

Citing a few examples of the recent killings of Hindu people in Kashmir, Advocate Jindal said that though the abrogation of Article 370 by the government was meant to provide a secure environment for the minorities in the state, the recent killings have posed a new threat to their lives.

This is the second time that the advocate has written to the CJI regarding killings in Kashmir. He had previously written to Justice NV Ramana in October last year, raising concerns about the killings of Hindus and Sikhs in the Kashmir valley.