Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Gauahar Khan, others Condemn Israeli Strike on Rafah

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of a devastating Israeli airstrike on a tent camp in Rafah, Gaza, which reportedly killed at least 45 people, including innocent civilians and children, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that a 'tragic mistake' was made. The international community is now vehemently condemning Israel's latest attack on Palestine, with several prominent Indian celebrities joining the outrage.

The recent attack on Rafah has sparked widespread anger, with many calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Among those who have spoken out in support of the Palestinian people is actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been actively amplifying posts on her Instagram Story that denounce Israel's actions.

One such post, which she reshared, emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire, citing the International Court of Justice's ruling that Israel must halt its military offensive in Rafah. "This (attack on Rafah) comes after the ICJ ruled on Friday for Israel to 'immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah. There are no words for this horror. There is nowhere safe to go. It must stop. Ceasefire now," it read.

Actor Swara Bhasker, a long-time supporter of Palestinian rights, has been vocal in her condemnation of the Rafah attack. Through a series of Instagram Stories, she has expressed her anger and frustration at the violence, which has resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians, including children.

Bhasker's posts have been laced with emotion, as she struggles to come to terms with the brutality of the attack and the seeming indifference of those who have enabled or supported it. "There are no words, only curses in my heart for the smug white men (and women and people) who did this, enabled this, abetted this, funded this, supported this, made a narrative to normalise this, celebrated this...," she wrote.

Actor Gauahar Khan has also been actively sharing posts about the Rafah attack on her Instagram Stories. One of the posts she reshared captured the sense of desperation and fear that pervades the lives of Palestinians, particularly mothers who are forced to live with the constant threat of violence. The post read, "Tonight, mothers in Gaza will again hold their children and hope they sleep. And they, and we, will pray that they wake."

On Instagram, Fatima Sana Shaikh expressed her outrage after watching a disturbing video of horror in Rafah, and wrote, "Came across a really disturbing video of beheaded children in Rafah. One cannot just ignore this anymore. When will this end!"

Nakuul Mehta reshared a post on Instagram Story that condemned Israel's actions.

Dulquer Salmaan also showed his support by sharing a picture that had "All eyes on Rafah" written on it.

As the international community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Rafah attack, the voices of these celebrities serve as a powerful reminder of the need for collective action and accountability.