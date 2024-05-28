ETV Bharat / entertainment

'All Eyes on Rafah': Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan, Others Express Solidarity with Palestinians

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 28, 2024, 6:10 PM IST

Updated : 15 hours ago

The phrase "All eyes on Rafah" went viral on social media as global support poured in for those affected by Israel's airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza. Celebrities such as Atlee, Varun Dhawan and Hina Khan expressed solidarity with Palestinians, urging a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

'All Eyes on Rafah': Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan, Others Express Solidarity with Palestinians
Indian celebs express solidarity with Palestinians (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The phrase "All eyes on Rafah" flooded social media on Tuesday as the global community, including several Indian celebrities, came in support of the people, who lost their lives during Israel's airstrike on a refugee camp in Rafah, Gaza. The phrase, which has been shared by over 10 million users on Instagram, serves as a poignant reminder of the dire situation faced by the residents of Rafah.

'All Eyes on Rafah': Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan, Others Express Solidarity with Palestinians
Indian celebs express solidarity with Palestinians (Atlee's IG Story)

The outpouring of support from celebrities has been overwhelming, with Indian celebs such as Varun Dhawan, Atlee, Vijay Varma, Tripti Dimri, Hina Khan and Nimisha Sajayan taking to their Instagram Stories to express their solidarity with the Palestinians.

'All Eyes on Rafah': Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan, Others Express Solidarity with Palestinians
Indian celebs express solidarity with Palestinians (IG Story)

Earlier today, actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza, Gauahar Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Radhika Apte and Amy Jackson have also voiced their support for Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire, expressing outrage over the killing of innocent civilians and children.

'All Eyes on Rafah': Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Hina Khan, Others Express Solidarity with Palestinians
Indian celebs express solidarity with Palestinians (IG Story)

The "All eyes on Rafah" is more than just a phrase. It's a clear call to action, highlighting the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Rafah, once a haven in the war-torn Gaza Strip, has been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, leaving close to a million Palestinian refugees seeking shelter from the relentless attack. The recent attack on the refugee camp in Tal Al Sultan, Rafah, has resulted in the killing of several people.

