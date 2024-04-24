Swara Bhasker Shares Adorable Video as Daughter Raabiyaa Turns Seven Months Old

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker got married to political activist Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 and welcomed a daughter named Raabiyaa in September 2023. She is currently enjoying motherhood to its fullest. The Tanu Weds Manu actor shared a heartwarming message and a wonderful video on social media as their baby turned seven months old.

Actor Swara Bhaskar with her daughter

On April 23, Swara and Fahad's baby turned a month older, making Swara share the wonderful news with her followers. Swara Bhasker took to Instagram to share a nice video of herself having a wonderful time with her baby. Swara is seen in the video kissing her baby as the toddler grabs her mother's hair and starts to play with it. The actress begs her little munchkin not to do it as the small one strikes her in the face.

Swara captioned the video, "My heart is seven months old today, my eyes are nearly gouged out, and my face has been clawed several times! The feral creature I created is learning to use her paws! #7months." She also shared a photo of their adorable moment on Instagram Story and tagged her husband Fahad in it.

For the unversed, the couple celebrated Raabiyaa's Chhathhi a few days ago. The actor provided a glance into all the procedures and traditions. Bhasker described all of the customs and traditions that were observed, such as the child's mother performing a traditional song called 'sohar' on the special occasion.

To add some context, Chhathhi, or the sixth day of a child's birth, is celebrated throughout Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with the mother and infant wrapped in turmeric and the aunts applying kaajal to the kid, mother, and father to protect them from evil eye. On the professional front, Swara will shortly take up the lead role in Mrs Falani. She will play eight distinct characters from different regions in the film.