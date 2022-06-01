Uttar Pradesh: A picture of Osama bin Laden allegedly pasted on the wall of an office of the Power Department in Nawabganj town was removed discreetly after which an inquiry has been initiated by the police. Police sources said the picture of Osama bin Laden with the caption ‘Honourable Osama bin Laden (the world’s best engineer)’ was put up in the waiting room of the office.

“This is the place where a sub-divisional officer (SDO) Ravindra Prakash Gautam sits,” they said. The matter came to light when the other employees of the department reached their office on Tuesday and much to their shock, found Laden's photo on the walls of the waiting room at the SDO's office. ''Laden is my guru,'' Gautam told the employees when they queried him in this regard.

Also Read: Security Forces nab another LeT militant in J&K's Baramulla

Police sources said the picture was removed secretly on Tuesday morning, but by that time it went viral on social media. However, inspector Nawabganj Satya Prakash said, "no such picture was found in the office when the police team reached there on Wednesday, but an inquiry will be conducted."

Laden, who was allegedly the mastermind behind the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York, was killed by US Navy Seals in May 2011 at Abbottabad in Pakistan.