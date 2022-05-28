Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): The Joint Forces of the army and police arrested a militant belonging to the LeT outfit, along with arms and ammunition at Authoora Kreeri area at Baramulla, on Friday. A case under UA(P) Act & IA Act was registered in Kreeri police station. The Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a Lashkar-i-Toiba militant in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police spokesman in a statement said that the Joint Forces of Police and Army carried out a routine checking at Authoora Bala bridge. “During the inspection, the police observed movement of a person, who was coming towards Authoora Bala from Daulatpura, suspicious. On noticing the police personnel, the individual tried to flee the spot. However, he was apprehended,” said a policeman in a statement. He has been identified as Mohammad Saleem Khan, son of Gh Hassan Khan, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri. One pistol, one pistol magazine and five rounds of bullets were recovered from him,” he said. “A case under Sections of Arms and UA (P) Act was registered in Kreeri police station and investigation is underway,” he said.