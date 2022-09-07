SC will take decision on real Shiv Sena on September 27
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
SC will take decision on real Shiv Sena on September 27
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 1 hours ago
Updated on: 1 hours ago
New Delhi : Supreme Court says it will consider on September 27th whether the Election Commission of India should proceed to decide which faction between Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena party and allotment of the 'bow and arrow' symbol.
Further details awaited
Loading...