New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court on Monday, seeking direction to stay the proceedings before the Election Commission on Eknath Shinde’s group plea for recognition as real Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray group in its plea said that the Election Commission cannot proceed in the matter since cases are pending before the top court. Earlier, the Election Commission told both the Sena groups to give documentary evidence to prove who represents the 'real' Shiv Sena party by August 8.