Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday accused Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi of 'planning and plotting' the Prime Minister's security breach. The SAD leader's comments came after he got an anticipatory bail in drug-related case booked by the Punjab Police. However, Punjab and Haryana High Court has shielded Majithia from arrest till January 12.

Speaking to reporters, Majithia said that no leader had been stopped in the state the way PM Modi had been and stated that the plan to put his security at risk was plotted in the CM's office. "When you make incompetent officers as DGP, this is what happens. The Chief Minister travels everywhere, but he was never stopped for 20 minutes anywhere. If roads could be cleared for the CM, why not for the Prime Minister? Because a plan was made in the Chief Minister's office to embarrass the PM and BJP," said Majithia.

Further thanking his supporters, the Akali Dal leader remarked that the FIR had been filed by the Channi government to 'malign' him. "I thank everybody and the almighty. We have seen how the government tried to corner me by changing 4 DGPs. We have seen that DGP left his position to stand beside the truth and condemned that we won't stand by wrong. I thank everyone who stood by the truth," he said.

