Haridwar: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had gone to Haridwar for the immersion of ashes of his relative at Har Ki Pauri. It was his surprise visit and the Haridwar administration had 'no prior knowledge about the Punjab Chief Minister's arrival at Har Ki Pauri. When Haridwar police learnt about the Punjab Chief Minister's visit to Har Ki Pauri, they swung into action to provide security as per the protocol, said the source.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's motorcade arrived in Haridwar in the wee hours of Monday. He stayed at Har Ki Pauri for an hour from 6 am to 7 am. The Haridwar administration had no information about Charanjit Singh Channi's visit to Har Ki Pauri till late Sunday night, stated the source, adding, "Punjab CM was in Haridwar to immerse ashes of his relative at Har Ki Pauri."

Kotwali police station in-charge Rakendra Kathait, said, "After Model Code of Conduct came into effect ahead of Assembly elections, we are supposed to receive protocol prior to the visit of the Chief Minister. When Punjab Chief Minister visited Har Ki Pauri then only we came to know about his visit. Thereafter, the security cover was provided to the Punjab CM."

Local Congress leaders were also not kept in the loop and they had 'no knowledge' about Channi's visit to Haridwar. Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi went straightaway to Har Ki Pauri and stayed there for an hour and then he left for Punjab, said the source.