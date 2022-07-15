Srinagar: Rubaiya Syed, daughter of former Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Mohammad, reached the Jammu court to record her statement on the kidnapping case on Friday. JKLF chairman Yasin Malik was one of the accused in the case of Rubaiya Sayeed's kidnapping in 1989. PDP founder Mufti Sayeed's daughter Rubaiya is appearing before the TADA court in Jammu as the prosecution's witness 33 years after her abduction allegedly by JKLF members. JKLF chief Yasin Malik and nine others named accused in the sensational abduction case. The CBI took over the abduction case in 2019 after the Union government banned Malik’s JKLF Narrative In 1989, Rubaiya Sayeed, then a medical intern, was pulled down from a public bus and abducted by JKLF militants.

The then J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah had opposed the release of JKLF militants in exchange for Rubaiya Farooq being sidelined. The Centre sent two ministers to Kashmir to negotiate the release. Rubaiya, who lives in Chennai, along with her husband, has been summoned to appear before the court in Jammu on July 15 in her kidnapping case in which the incarcerated chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Yasin Malik, is one of the main accused.

The Central Bureau of Investigation revived the case in 2019 after the JKLF was banned by the Central government. The CBI told the court that Rubaiya was kidnapped with the motive of getting five terrorists released with Malik allegedly playing a key role in the kidnapping plot. Rubaiya has been named as a prosecution witness in the case.