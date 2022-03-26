New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in a special interaction with ETV Bharat's National Bureau Chief, Rakesh Tripathi spoke about the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, the daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and how the J&K government was pressurised by the Centre to release the five terrorists.

Rubaiya, then 23 years old, was the third daughter of Mufti Sayeed. A medical intern then, she was kidnapped by JKLF terrorists on 8 December 1989, about 500 metres from her home at Nowgam when she was returning from the Lal Ded Memorial Women's Hospital. The terrorists demanded the release of five of their associates. After six days of parley, the government buckled under pressure and released the five terrorists on December 13. Hours later, Rubaiya was also released from captivity.

Khan and Inder Kumar Gujral, who both were cabinet ministers then, were sent to Srinagar after Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was reluctant to release the terrorists believing that such a decision would further open the floodgates of conflict and militancy in the valley. Thirty-three years later, Khan recalls how Farooq was being pressurised by the then Prime Minister VP Singh and Home Minister Sayeed to release the terrorists.

ETV Bharat: Recently Farooq Abdullah has said in an interview that after the kidnapping of Rubaiya Saeed, he had informed you that the Indian Government should not release those five terrorists. What would you say about this statement?

Arif Khan: That was the opinion of Farooq sahib. Actually, Inder Kumar Gujral and I were sent to Kashmir. Farooq Saheb and his officers tried to tell us that to free Rubaiya Saeed, there is no need to release those five terrorists. Farooq Sahab was confident that he would be successful in getting Rubaiya Saeed released without releasing the terrorists. After leaving Delhi to reach Kashmir, I went with the thought that the J&K government and terrorists have a direct connection. Farooq Sahib was saying that terrorists should not be spared. I told him straight away that I agree with him that terrorists should not be spared and I told him that he should stick to his decision.

I also told him not once but many times in different ways that I will support him. And, surely Inder Kumar Gujral must have informed this to Delhi. Later I came to know that we were sent to pressurise (Farooq) that terrorists should be released. And I said the opposite thing there and that thing was conveyed to Delhi. That whole day I remained alone, met with my friends there and also the people of Kashmir. Whatever Farooq Abdullah and his officers were telling me, the people of Kashmir told me the same thing.

Kashmiris told me that the atmosphere in Kashmir is different. If anybody had dared to touch the girl, then, in that case, the people of Kashmir would have killed those terrorists. Therefore, there is no need to come under any such pressure. That was the general opinion of Kashmiris whom I know there. Then, I did not know what happened during the day. I was taken out of the loop. At 5 o'clock it was reported that the terrorists were abandoned. So what did it mean? This means that Farooq sahib was against the release of those terrorists but due to pressure from Delhi, he could not stick to his opinion. I wish he had contacted me once in the middle of the day, that there is pressure on me. So I might have given some advice to him.

ETB: So who was calling the shots?

Arif Khan: Delhi of course. Don't force me to utter specific names now. Mufti Sayeed was the Home Minister back then. In the very first meeting that day, I said that there are other countries where ministers' children or relatives have been kidnapped and we should learn something from them. Like the doctor himself cannot cure or operate himself, in the same way, the minister does not speak in that matter. The better way was that the minister should have resigned for a few days so that someone else can deal with this matter. (Prime Minister) V P Singh asked me then who will deal with this matter? And in response, I said get Mufti sahib to resign and give me the responsibility, I will deal with this. But, nobody paid attention. So Farooq sahib had said the right thing, but he was unable to stick to his stand.

ETB: What was the reason for that?

Arif Khan: Only he can tell. Although he has written in his book that he was receiving threats.

ETB: You have seen Kashmir very closely. You just said that Kashmiris told you that even if a terrorist touches Rubaiya Saeed, then Kashmiris will find those terrorists and would kill them. But why didn't this happen when women of Kashmiri Pandits were subjected to atrocities?

Arif Khan: Whatever was said about the women of Kashmiri Pandits was being said just orally. I do not know if there was some misbehaviour with a Kashmiri Pandit woman. The killing has happened, but there were no incidents of inappropriate behaviour with Kashmir Pandits women. It is not in the culture of Kashmir. But these five terrorists after being released, no doubt found a new vigour, a new force. They thought that they had the power to overthrow the government.

ETB: You were a minister in the government at that time. What steps did your government take to stop the pandits from fleeing Kashmir?

Arif Khan: The responsibility rests with the state government and in its absence with the governor who reports directly to the Home Minister. Not everything is supposed to be known to every minister. At that time there were no media channels like today. But within two to three months, everything was clear. On the issue of migration, I met people in the Central Hall of the Parliament and said that this was the issue on which we should take a firm stand. Nothing can be more shameful than a person becoming a refugee in his own country.

ETB: Did it ever come to your mind that you should leave the chair on the issue of the forced migration of Kashmiri Pandits?

Arif Khan: It did come to my mind when terrorists were released to rescue Rubaiya Saeed. But I could have done this if Farooq sahib would have taken a stand. Farooq sahib said time and again that he was being pressurised by the Prime Minister and the home minister Mufti Sayeed. I told him "Farooq bhai, any pressure comes from any side, don't change your decision. I'll go to any extent to support you."

ETB: Farooq Abdullah is also blaming the then governor Jagmohan for the exodus. What do you have to say?

Arif Khan: Farooq sahib has every right to express his opinion. But in my opinion, these circumstances had started long before Jagmohan Ji became governor. Because when in a society there is a lack of trust, then problems are bound to arise.

