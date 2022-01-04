New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a chargesheet in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, farmer leader and Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait reiterated his demand for the sacking of Union Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra Teni whose son has been named in the chargesheet.

The 5,000-page charge sheet, which was submitted in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Chinta Ram on Monday, said Ashish Mishra was at the spot where the violence took place on October 3.

"From SIT's chargesheet in the Lakhimpur massacre, it has become clear that everything was well planned. The son of the Minister of State for Home has been named the main accused in the case. There is no scope to retain Teni in the cabinet now. Government should immediately sack Ajay Teni," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Along with the minister's son, the FIR names 13 others.

Thirteen people have been arrested so far while another accused Virendra Shukla's name has been added in the chargesheet under Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Shukla, who is the minister's brother-in-law, is yet to be arrested.

The charges against the accused include murder, attempt to murder and violations under the Arms Act.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the violence that took place during a protest over Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit there.