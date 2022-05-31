Lucknow: Eight Uttar Pradesh BJP candidates on Tuesday filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled next month. The list includes former UP BJP chief Laxmikant Bajpai, Dr. Radhamohan Agarwal, Surendra Singh Nagar, Baburam Nishad, Darshana Singh, Sangeeta Yadav, OBC Morcha president Dr. K Laxman and Mithilesh Kumar. Apart from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, top leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brijesh Pathak were also present for the occasion.

Out of 31 RS members from Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held for 11 vacancies. While Tuesday is the last day to file nominations, the voting will take place on June 10. Several of the candidates cut sharp figures in Uttar Pradesh politics, including Surendra Singh Nagar, a figurehead of the Gurjar community in the state, Baburam Nishad, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, and Sangeeta Yadav, MLA of Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur.

So far, the party has released names of a total of 22 candidates in three lists for the Rajya Sabha elections. Notably, several prominent names, including that of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and a few others, are missing from the list. The RS polls will be conducted across 15 states, with a total of 57 seats up for grabs.