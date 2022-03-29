New Delhi: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gave a suspension of a business notice on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on the rise in fuel prices and LPG cylinders. "Kindly under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States suspend the Proceedings of the House on March 29 as listed in the Revised List of Business to discuss the unprecedented price hike in fuel prices and LPG cylinders, which affects the lives of the poor and the middle-class people extremely," stated the DMK MP's letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha.

The prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday were hiked for the seventh time in over a week. While the price of petrol in Delhi stood at Rs 100.21 per litre on Tuesday, diesel prices in the National Capital stood at Rs 91.47 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol now cost Rs Rs 115.04 per litre while diesel cost Rs 99.25 per litre. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha proceedings witnessed several adjournments due to the Opposition's protest over fuel price rise.

