New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday issued a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking discussion on inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG gas cylinder.

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 80 paise per liter in Delhi. While petrol will be sold at Rs.97.01 per liter, the price of diesel will be Rs.88.27 today. This was the first rise in fuel prices in four months.

Proceedings in the Upper House faced adjournments twice on Tuesday with the Opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, and Shiv Sena creating ruckus after their demand to hold a discussion on fuel price rise under Rule 267 was rejected by Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The second half of the Budget Session commenced on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget Session started on January 31 and ended on February 11.

Also Read:PM Modi chairs meeting with senior Ministers, Opposition raises fuel price rise in Parliament