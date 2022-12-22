Kota (Rajasthan): An associate professor belonging to the electronics department of the Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Girish Parmar, was arrested by the police for allegedly making 'sexual advances' to an engineering student. Accused professor Parmar was allotting pass marks to 'failed students' in lieu of receiving 'sexual favours'.

When the matter came in the public domain, a lot of hue and cry was generated. The Vice-Chancellor of the University also expressed dismay over the incident. Expressing concern, VC SK Singh said, "We didn't have any such information or complaint. We didn't know about the incident. It seems that there is a gap between university management and students. The aggrieved student was supposed to bring the matter to our notice. It appears that students were scared and hesitant to come before us. The probe committee will get to the bottom of the truth."

City Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Jain, said, "We have arrested the associate professor of the RTU, Girish Parmar, 47, originally belongs to Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, but presently staying at Vasant Vihar Colony in Kota. Besides, a student was also arrested whose name is Arpit Agarwal and he is a resident of Mahavir Colony in Kota. On Thursday, they were produced before a court. On Tuesday night, a student filed a case, then another aggrieved student also came forward to register a complaint with Dadabadi police station. Both the matters were clubbed with the previous FIR."