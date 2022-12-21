Kota: Rajasthan's Dadabadi police on Tuesday night lodged a complaint against Rajasthan Technical University's (RTU) associate professor Girish Kumar Parmar and a student, Arpit of enticing students into a physical relationship on the pretext of giving good marks. A student, in her complaint, said that she failed her examination and then Arpit, convinced her to go to Parmar where he tried to force himself on her.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Dadabadi police SHO, Rajesh Kumar Pathak said that the victim has made serious allegations against the associate professor and a student who helped him. The victim claimed that Parmer had enticed many female students to get into physical relationships with him and in return, he gave them good marks.

The police have lodged a complaint and have also started a probe into the matter. SHO Pathak said that they have started to interrogate the students and ensured that the accused will be punished.