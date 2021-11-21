Jaipur: Fifteen ministers – 11 cabinet and four ministers of state – were sworn in on Sunday in Rajasthan, in a much-awaited expansion of the Ashok Gehlot ministry.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

The 11 cabinet ministers include three – Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully-- who have been elevated from minister of state (MoS) to cabinet rank, while two -- Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- are those who were sacked last year for rebelling, have been re-inducted as cabinet ministers.

Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntla Rawat were also sworn in as cabinet ministers.

Zahida, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as MoS.

The council of ministers in Rajasthan now has 19 cabinet ministers and 10 MoS, apart from the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gehlot and members of his council of ministers were among those present at the function.

The number in the council of ministers in the state has reached 30. The Rajasthan Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 ministers, including the chief minister. PTI

Gehlot said portfolios to his ministers will be given keeping next Assembly polls in mind and they will buck the trend of power alternately shifting between his party and the BJP in the state.

The assertion by the CM was backed by other party leaders, who also exuded the confidence of retaining power in the 2023 Assembly polls.

The Congress and the BJP are the two principal political parties in Rajasthan and for over two decades, they have come to power alternately as no other outfit has been able to form government since 1998.

Fifteen ministers were sworn-in on Sunday, in a much-awaited expansion of the council of ministers in the state.

Gehlot told reporters before the oath ceremony, "It is the commitment of the Congress Party to return to power in next Assembly elections. We will buck the trend."

The chief minister said in the restructuring of the council of ministers, representation has been given to all sections, be it SCs/STs, OBCs, minorities and women.

"Our preparation for next Assembly elections has started today and portfolios will be allotted in that context. We will fulfil expectations of people and form the next government in the state," he told reporters at Raj Bhawan after the oath ceremony.

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, who is the incharge of Rajasthan affairs at the AICC, said party's national president Sonia Gandhi has given a very a good team for the development of Rajasthan.

"The Congress will return to power in the 2023 Assembly elections," he said.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who was elevated to the Cabinet rank, also exuded confidence that the party will retain power.

"The enthusiasm among Congress workers reflects that the state government has done a good work in the past three years," he claimed.

"We are now going to hold 'jan sunwai' of ministers for party workers. The feedback from this exercise will be forwarded to the party high command and the government. We will be taking all steps and leave no stone unturned to make sure that Congress forms the next government," he said.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot said the new Cabinet will help the Congress in future and the party will win the next elections.

Since the 1998 Assembly elections in Rajasthan, the Congress and BJP have ruled alternately.

While the Congress won in the 1998, 2008 and 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP came to power in 2003 and 2013.

It is the third tenure of Ashok Gehlot as the state chief minister. He earlier became the CM from 1998-2003 and 2008-2013, whereas BJP's Vasundhara Raje was the chief minister of Rajasthan twice from 2003-2008 and 2013-18