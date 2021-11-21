Jaipur: Suspense remains on those who have been dropped from the Cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as the Congress government is all set for the Cabinet reshuffle. After taking the resignation of all Cabinet ministers, the Chief Minister's office on Saturday released a list of ministers, who will be taking the oath as Cabinet ministers on Sunday at 4 pm.

Notably, minsters Hemaram Chaudhary, Ramesh Meena and Vishvendra Singh -- from former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's camp--will be sworn in on Sunday.

It may be recalled that Chaudhary submitted his resignation a few months ago alleging that the State government is not paying heed to his demands as an MLA while Meena and Singh were sacked from the Cabinet portfolios after the banner of revolt raised by the Pilot camp in 2020.

However, they have been absorbed in the Cabinet again as per the demand raised by Sachin Pilot.

Meanwhile, another MLA from Pilot camp Brijendra Singh Ola has been included as the Minister of State.

Three ministers -- Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajanlal Java and Tikaram Juli-- have been elevated to Cabinet ranks.

The other new faces include Mahendra Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jaat, Mahesh Joshi, Govindram Meghwal and Shakuntala Meghwal while the ministers of state include Jahida Khan, Murarilal Meena and Rajendra Guda.

Guda, who was in the BSP, later switched to the Congress, along with five other MLAs.

In all, nine positions fell vacant in the Cabinet. However, after the resignations of three ministers, including Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, three more positions went vacant taking the total count to 12.

Now, the list of ministers to be sworn in is 15, including 11 State Ministers and 4 Ministers of state.

All eyes are now set on Sunday to see who will be dropped to balance the equation between the Gehlot and the Pilot camp.