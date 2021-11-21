Jaipur: "Our main battle in Rajasthan is against BJP. The way the Congress party protested against the BJP has resulted in Prime Minister Narendra Modi having to withdraw the three farm laws," said Sachin Pilot. He said that there is no factionalism in the Congress party and AICC has taken this decision to rejig the Cabinet only after taking the opinions of all the leaders. He further stated that the Congress party is working with every section.

He said, "I have always spoken about issues and never about individuals."

When asked about the Congress government coming to power after five years, Pilot said that the Congress party will work strongly and in 2023, the Congress will form the government yet again. He said, "I met the Congress interim president Sonia Gandi and discussed a number of issues. Whatever Congress party has given me responsibility, I have fulfilled it with full strength. In the future also will do the work given by the party."