Banswara (Rajasthan): As many as 125 people have been hospitalized due to food poisoning in the Banswara district of Rajasthan on Saturday. The incident took place in the Paniyala village of Navagaon gram panchayat in the district. There have been no deaths in the incident so far.

Sources in the district administration said that the people suffered from food poisoning after having sweets at a social gathering. They further revealed that the first patient was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital at around 7 pm on Saturday evening and by 11 pm about 125 people were hospitalized.

Upon receiving information about the incident District Collector Prakash Chand Sharma, SP Rajesh Kumar Meena and Deputy District Head Dr Vikas Bamania visited the village and made arrangements for the treatment of the patients.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Four killed, eight injured in Chittorgarh road accident

District Collector Prakash Chand Sharma said that following a social programme a banquet was held in the village where about 200 people took part. He also said that the health of the people at the programme started to deteriorate after they had sweets there and about 125 of them including children started suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

District administration sources said that at around 7 pm a family from the Paniyala village reached the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and told the hospital authorities that many others in the village had fallen ill. However, no one believed them.

But the district administration went into a tizzy when by 11 pm 125 people arrived at the hospital. Senior officials of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital including the Principal Medical Officer Dr Khushpal Singh Rathod rushed to the hospital. Following a phone call from Banswara MLA and TAD Minister Arjun Singh Bamania, Rathod vacated two words at the hospital for the food poisoning patients.