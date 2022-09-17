Chittorgarh(Rajasthan): Four people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan late Friday. The accident occurred at the Mangalwad police station area of ​​the district. The driver of the cruiser car involved in the accident fell asleep while driving and as a result, crashed head-on into a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Soon, police reached the spot and shifted all the injured to the primary health centre in Mangalwad from where they were referred to the Udaipur District Hospital for advanced treatment. The condition of four of the injured was said to be critical.

The police station in charge, Ramesh Kaviya said, "The injured were returning from Udaipur to their home. Investigation revealed that the driver had a nap and suddenly lost control after seeing the truck coming from the front and the cruiser car collided with the truck. Four people died on the spot and 8 people were injured in the accident." The deceased have been identified as Sahel, Shakeela, Raja and Zahid.