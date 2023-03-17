New Delhi: Opposition MPs, led by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, protested at the Parliament premises on Friday, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

The demand for a JPC probe stems from the Hindenburg report on Adani stocks, which revealed irregularities in the company's dealings. Rahul Gandhi had earlier drawn links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani, asking the Prime Minister to explain their relationship.

The protests came after both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till Monday amid a ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's "democracy in danger" remark in London. The BJP has criticized Rahul for making the statement on foreign soil, alleging that he is acting like an "anti-India" force. BJP President JP Nadda has accused Rahul of being part of an "anti-national" toolkit.

Meanwhile, Congress MP KC Venugopal moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during his speech. The Prime Minister had reportedly asked the Gandhis why they did not take Nehru's surname, a comment that Venugopal described as "insinuating" and "derogatory."

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor defended Rahul Gandhi's statement, saying that there was nothing wrong with highlighting the fact that democracy in India is in danger. Tharoor also criticized the BJP for attacking Rahul instead of addressing the Adani issue. The BJP has largely avoided the Adani issue in recent days, instead focusing on Rahul's London speech.

The demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue is likely to escalate in the coming days, as opposition MPs continue to put pressure on the government. The Adani group has denied any wrongdoing, but the Hindenburg report has raised questions about the company's dealings and its ties to the Modi government. The government has yet to respond to the opposition's demand for a JPC probe.

Overall, the political climate in India remains tense, with opposition parties accusing the government of undermining democracy and the BJP accusing opposition leaders of being "anti-national." The Adani issue has become a flashpoint in the ongoing political battles, with both sides digging in their heels and refusing to back down.