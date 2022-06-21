Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Thievery is on the rise on the banks of the Ganges in Haridwar. In a recent case, a young woman who had come to visit Haridwar from Nagpur with her family was taking selfies on the steps in Harki Padi. A young man seized the opportunity and snatched the device. He jumped into the river after stealing the device.

As the young woman began shouting, the thief was caught by some men nearby. He was then arrested and the phone was recovered from him.